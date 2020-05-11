Restaurant, salon reopenings announced

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday plans to reopen more businesses, including restaurants, bars, and salons.

Restaurants and bars will be permitted to reopen with outdoor dining on May 15 and dine-in service on May 21. DeWine’s Restaurant Advisory Group created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for restaurant and bar owners to follow.

Floorplans must permit parties of 10 people or less, separated from other groups by either six feet or a physical barrier, such as a high booth back or installed plexiglass. Customers may be asked to wait in their cars for picking up food or before they can enter to wait for a seat. Buffets will be served to customers instead of going through a line.

Owners can decide if customers will wear masks, and many employees outside of cooking areas may be wearing masks. Servers won’t necessarily wear gloves. Bars must follow the same guidelines.

Personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, day spas, nail salons, and tanning facilities may reopen on May 15. Governor DeWine’s Personal Services Advisory Group created guidelines and best practices for personal care service providers to follow.

For appointments, customers may need to wait in their car until their appointment begins. Waiting areas will require people to sit six feet apart, with no amenities. Professionals will be wearing masks, and some locations may require guests to wear masks.

DeWine also reminded Ohioans Thursday that COVID-19 is still dangerous and stressed the importance of continuing to exercise safe health habits as different sectors of the economy begin to reopen.

“Reopening Ohio is a risk, but it’s also a risk if you don’t move forward. We’re on a dangerous road that has never been traveled before in Ohio and the danger is that we relax and stop taking precautions,” said DeWine. “All of us collectively control this. I ask you to take calculated risks and make good judgments. Continue social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing face coverings. If you aren’t concerned with what happens to you, do it for others.”

