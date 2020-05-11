Wauseon Library starting curbside service

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 31 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 30 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Seventeen men and 14 women are among the cases.

There have been six county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 1,716 cases and 155 deaths, 137 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. Wood County had 224 cases and 30 deaths, Defiance County had 26 cases and one death, Williams 44 and one death, and Henry 8 cases.

There were 24,081 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 22,891 confirmed and 1,190 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 4,351 hospitalizations and 1,205 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 1,220 confirmed deaths statewide, with 121 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Wauseon Public Library will begin curbside service only on Tuesday, May 12. Patrons will be contacted to schedule a pick-up day and time for items on hold. They will reserve requested items that are currently in the library building as statewide delivery service will not be available until after June 1.

A date has not been set for opening the building for the public. For more information call the library at 419-335-6626.

• The 2020 Relay for Life of Fulton County, scheduled for June, has been postponed. Those interested can follow the Fulton County Ohio Relay for Life Facebook page for updates on when the event may be held.

• The traditional Park-O-Rama in Metamora will not be held in 2020. The mayor and village council are looking at holding a chicken BBQ.

More information will be forthcoming when the state issues more guidelines.

• The 59th Annual Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Rock, & Mineral Show slated for the Fulton County Fairgrounds has been canceled. It had been scheduled for May 29-31.

• The volunteer canal boat at Providence Metropark will not run this year. Metroparks has decided to cancel the canal boat season because of the national health crisis.

The pedal boats at Pearson Metropark, which normally open Memorial Day weekend, will also stay closed this year.

