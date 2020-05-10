Toledo Mud Hens to host Virtual School Education Days

TOLEDO — Who wants to go on a field trip? No permission slip required. Join the Mud Hens and community partners for two exciting virtual field trips designed for students grades K-12.

On May 14 and May 21, the Toledo Mud Hens will host Virtual School Education Days.

Each season, the Mud Hens host multiple School Education Days with nearly 30,000 students and teachers attending from schools across the Toledo Region and Michigan. This year it isn’t possible, so the Mud Hens have teamed up with amazing organizations from around the area to help teach kids about baseball, math, music, art, reading, history and science, while staying at home

The Virtual School Education Day on May 14 will be geared toward elementary school students, and on May 21 toward junior high and high school students.

The Virtual School Education days will include a variety of educational videos from:

– Toledo Mud Hens

– Imagination Station

– Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

– Sauder Village

– Toledo Opera

– Findlay Mazza Museum

– Metroparks Toledo

– National Museum of the Great Lakes

The virtual event will also include Mud Hens school day favorite games and promotions so everyone can get off their seat and on their feet to make some noise.

The Mud Hens will stream the May 14 and May 21 Virtual School Education Days at 10 a.m. A link will be provided on www.mudhens.com, as well as social media.