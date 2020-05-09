SHS senior among honored students

Alexis Bergman of Swanton High School will be among 84 of Ohio’s top students recognized for her achievements at the 31st Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards program, to be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association.

Alexis, a senior, plans to pursue a business administration degree from Grace College.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually through two-way interactive video and live-streamed on the Association’s YouTube Channel. “We could not let current circumstances prevent us from honoring these outstanding students,” said Kerri Weir, OESCA president and superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities, and awards.

OESCA Executive Director Craig Burford said, “In order to achieve this level of success, these students have demonstrated bold leadership, resilience, and grit.“

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will address the students during the event.

Over the past 31 years, OESCA has recognized over 2,500 scholars and student leaders during this event.