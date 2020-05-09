Fighter Wing salutes heroes

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing saluted heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 with a series of flybys. On Wednesdsay, they flew by Swanton, Delta, Wauseon, Archbold, Defiance and Napoleon, as well as Toledo. The flights were also intended to lift the spirits and morale of fellow Ohioans. Flights were conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions

Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest