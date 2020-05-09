FCHD: 25 COVID-19 patients no longer require quarantine or isolation

The Fulton County Health Department reported Saturday that 25 COVID-19 patients in the county are no longer being monitored. There have been 30 total cases reported in the county.

The 25 cases represent individuals who have been released from quarantine or isolation.

The health department speaks with all individuals who have been identified as having COVID-19 as well as their close contacts. Depending on their symptom status, individuals are advised to either quarantine (no symptoms) or isolate (symptoms). The number represents the individual cases who completed the monitoring period and are no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.