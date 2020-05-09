Local students receive honors

Ashley Garlick of Swanton and Courtney Krieger of Wauseon have been recognized as outstanding students at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute.

Garlick earned dean list’s status in each of her semesters at Ohio State ATI. In 2018 and 2019, she was selected through a competitive process to participate in the Agriculture Futures of American national conference. She also earned an FFA American Degree, an honor achieved by fewer than two percent of FFA members. She is a member of National Collegiate Scholars.

Garlick serves as a GrowNextGen ambassador, representing the organization at 4-H, FFA, fairs, and conventions, as well as teaching agriculture to students of all ages. GrowNextGen is an organization that helps expose students to different career fields in agriculture.

While at ATI, Garlick worked as a tool room attendant in the engineering technologies laboratory, where she was responsible for organization, inventory, and tool repairs. She completed an internship with Pacesetter Park in Sylvania, where she assisted with grounds maintenance, preparation of the sports fields, landscaping, and traffic control.

Garlick was actively engaged in campus life, serving as vice president of the Agricultural Communicators, Educators, and Leaders of Tomorrow (ACELT) and reporter for the Power Club. She founded a Facebook group, College Students in Agriculture, and serves as the group’s administrator.

She graduated May 2 with an Associate of Science degree in agriscience education. Following graduation, Garlick will transition to Columbus to complete her bachelor’s degree and hopes to attain a teaching position in her local community. She also plans to diversify her family’s farm.

Krieger earned dean’s list status in the fall of 2018 and is the recipient of numerous scholarships, including being named an OSU Sesquicentennial Scholar, one of a select group of 150 students chosen to represent the university at it celebrates its sesquicentennial in 2020. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honorary for two-year college students. Krieger was also selected through a competitive process to participate in the national Agriculture Futures of America conference.

Krieger served as vice president of Ohio State ATI’s Collegiate 4-H chapter and was active as a street representative in ATI’s Community Council.

Krieger graduated May 2 with an Associate of Science degree in agribusiness. Following graduation, Krieger’s goal is to obtain a position in the agriculture industry where she can educate consumers about the importance of agriculture.

Ohio State ATI is located on the Wooster, Ohio, campus of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.