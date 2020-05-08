Gorsuch celebrates 100th birthday

Norma (Lindau) Gorsuch celebrated her 100th birthday on April 27.

Norma graduated from Delta High School in 1938, and married Gene Gorsuch of Wauseon in 1939. They have two daughters, Linda Gerken of Delta and Beverly Kloppfenstein of Wauseon.

Norma was actively involved in Gorsuch Plumbing and Heating and ServiceSoft Water Conditioning. She is a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was active as head of the Mission Band Youth Group for 10 years and president/member of the Trinity Women’s Group. Norma was also active in the American legion Ladies Auxiliary and Eastern Stars, and went through the chairs of Wauseon Business and Professional Women. She was a member and past president of the Y Teen Board currently called Girls Christian Fellowship.

Norma currently is well and residing at Sunset Village in Sylvania, Ohio.