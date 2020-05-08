Archbold pool won’t open in 2020

The Archbold pool will be closed due to the threat of COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

“Whether I personally agree or disagree with all that has come along with the changes in all of our lives, I am in a position that I must follow all guidelines and regulations that are extended,” explained Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Kidder as to why the decision was reached.

“All lifeguards are required to wear facemasks. Social distance guidelines will be required to be maintained. This cannot be done by a lifeguard that is on duty. It would require additional staffing,” she said. “So, essentially we would be required to have someone walking around the pool and ensuring that they are six feet away from another individual. Kids go to the pool to play with their friends, whether in the water, on the deck or outside the pool itself. Maintaining this is going to be very difficult with kids of all ages.”