Fulton County Senior Center to offer drive thru meals at sites

The Fulton County Senior Center will offer additional days for drive thru meals at all five sites, beginning Monday, May 18. Sites are located in Wauseon, Archbold, Delta, Fayette and Swanton.

Meals will be available for pickup at noon, Monday through Friday. Prior reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Callers are asked to indicate their preferred site to pick up a meal.

All Fulton County seniors age 60 and over are eligible. The suggested donation per meal is $2 and can be mailed to Fulton County Senior Center; 240 Clinton St; Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

All Fulton County Senior Center sites will remain closed at this time in accordance with the directives set by Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.