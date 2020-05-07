Westbound lanes of Turnpike closed near Wauseon

The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike area closed following a crash.

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a commercial vehicle crash on at milepost 34 near Wauseon in Fulton County. Troopers on scene have reported that all lanes of travel have been restricted on the westbound side of the roadway.

No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash.

The Highway Patrol is asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. A detour has been established and traffic is being diverted towards Exit 34 – SR 108 Wauseon .