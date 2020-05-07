Delta hopes to fix up intersections

With the ODOT resurfacing project of Main and Madison streets on deck for 2021, a resolution was announced in new business at Monday’s Delta Village Council meeting via teleconference, scheduling repairs to various intersections along the aforementioned streets.

The resolution — which was a first reading — authorizes Village Administrator Brad Peebles to enter into agreement with Taylor Excavating for the improvements to four intersections along Main and Madison streets.

According to Peebles, the project was bid per intersection in case one had to be prioritized over the other. The four intersections are for McKinley Street, Jefferson Street and Harrison Street which intersect with Main Street; as well as the intersection of Helvetia Street and South Madison Street.

In total, the four contracts with Taylor Excavating add up to $98,888.

Peebles says the village is not going to be able to complete the downtown sidewalk project — budgeted for $100,000 — due to financial issues. Therefore, he proposes re-allocating those funds into the intersection improvements to complete those before the resurfacing.

The main issue with the intersections is drainage.

“The curbs are not mandated (by the state to be fixed),” said Peebles in response to a question from Mayor Bob Gilbert. “The problem is, that unless we can put the curbs in so that the drainage can be corrected, we will continue to have standing water at each of those intersections like we’re seeing right now.”

In old business, Council passed the third reading of a resolution allowing the village administrator to enter into agreement with the law firm of Bricker & Eckler to serve as bond counsel for the bond financing with the United States Government Department of Agriculture to complete the Fernwood Street utility restoration.

Mayor Gilbert said that as of Monday the village Water Department, Wastewater Department, and other village offices are fully operational.

“We have given them strict instructions, as per the governor of the state of Ohio, to be dilligent at washing hands, to wear masks when needed,” explained Gilbert. “In the village offices in particular, we are requesting that the public wears masks before they enter the building. It will be posted on both doors, both on the south side and on the west side of the building. And if they do not have a mask on, hopefully they do, but if not they’ll be asked to leave and get a mask on so they can return.

“We take this pandemic very seriously, so, we ask people where possible to not contact the village employees. And work via the dropboxes that we have. One in the municipal lot, as well as the other that is attached to the (Delta Village Clerk) building on the east side.”

Per Finance Director Stephanie Mossing’s report, the village has received reimbursement from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to help ease financial pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds received were in the amount of $18,589.12.

The next Council meeting will be Monday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. It is yet to be determined whether the meeting will be conducted in Council chambers or via teleconference.

