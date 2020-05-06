Now 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 29 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 28 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Sixteen men and 13 women are among the cases.

There have been six county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 1,478 cases and 133 deaths. Defiance County had 21 cases and one death, Williams 42 and one death, and Henry 6 cases.

There were 20,969 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 16,128 confirmed and 641 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 3,956 hospitalizations and 1,123 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 1,038 confirmed deaths statewide, with 97 more probably COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced significant budget cuts, necessitated by revenue decreases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $775 million in cuts over the next two months will apply to areas such as education and Medicaid.

The governor said the state is first cutting the budget instead of using the state’s rainy day fund.

“We are going to need that money, the rainy day fund, for next year and possibly the year after,” he said. “It could be a cold, lingering storm.”

DeWine said cuts the next two months will be:

– Medicaid: $210 million

– K12 Foundation payment reduction: $300 million

– Other education budget line items: $55 million

– Higher education: $110 million

– All other agencies: $100 million

State tax revenue ending in April was $776.9 million below budgeted estimates, the governor said

• Due to the coronavirus, the program and meeting for the Fulton County Genealogical Society scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, has been canceled. A speaker on “What Every Genealogist Needs to Know About the DAR” will be rescheduled for a future meeting.

