The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce’s “Strong Together” T-shirt sale, supporting Local Businesses, has deemed a huge success. There have been 190 T-shirts sold, enabling the chamber to send checks out to 50 different businesses.

Jeff Rupp, owner of Ace Hardware & The Sports Place at Ace, has donated back nearly $1,000 in support of local businesses. With his donation, they are able to disperse $2,850 back into local businesses.