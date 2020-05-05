180th Fighter Wing to conduct flybys to salute those fighting COVID-19

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct a series of flybys across the state as a salute to our heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, and to lift the spirits and morale of fellow Ohioans.

“The 180th Fighter Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe,” a news release stated.

The 180 Fighter Wing will kick off a salute on Wednesday in the Northwest Ohio area.

Salute Ohio Schedule:

Wednesday

1:45-2:15 p.m.

Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton

Thursday

10:30-11 a.m.

Cincinnati

1:45-2:05 p.m.

Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2-2:15 p.m.

Sandusky, Fremont

2-2:20 p.m.

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.

Residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort mitigate the spread of coronavirus.