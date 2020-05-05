Six COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 24 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 23 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Twelve men and 12 women are among the cases.

There are six county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 1,387 cases and 120 deaths, 103 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. Wood County had 187 cases and 23 deaths, Defiance County had 20 cases and one death, Williams 36 and one death, and Henry 5 cases.

There were 19,914 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 19,094 confirmed and 820 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 3,769 hospitalizations and 1,078 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 957 confirmed deaths statewide, with 81 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Monthly brush pick up has started in Swanton. Pick up will be the second Monday of each month through October.

• Fulton County recycling drop-off has resumed on a limited basis from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday at the Wauseon location only. They are operating with a skeleton staff and appreciate patience.

Recommended guidelines of social distancing will be followed. Traffic will be limited. Recyclers are asked to wear a face covering to protect our staff and others while at our location.

Call 419-337-9640 with questions.

• Wauseon’s unlimited trash drop-off will be postponed until fall. Swanton also postponed its drop-off until fall.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

