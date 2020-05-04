Learning to listen led to win for Rubando

Nick Rubando said that listening to voters led to his winning the primary election for the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District.

Rubando received over half the votes in the three person race, beating out Gene Redinger and M. Xavier Carrigan. He got 51.5% of the vote, or 16,624 of the 32,297 total.

In Fulton County, Rubando received 51.2% of the vote, followed by Redinger 26% and Carrigan 22.8%.

“I think what people were really excited about is that we want to listen. We held town halls, before COVID-19, we continued to hold digital democracies on Facebook Live,” Rubando said. “This campaign has been all about listening to individuals and advocating for working class people.”

He said that the work done before the campaign changed with the pandemic made a big difference, but it was acting on the issues people brought up to him that helped the most.

“Whether it’s talking about health care, the environment or getting big money out of politics, the issues come up because we are listening. One of the first things we would ask individuals is what they care about. Help us advocate for you,” Rubando said.

As he moves into the general election, against incumbent Republican Bob Latta, Rubando sees the pandemic and changes to both issues coronavirus is bringing to light and changes in the way campaigns are being run.

“Luckily I think we had a very strong digital presence, but I think we are going to have to continue to change the way we are campaigning. The normal way that we have run elections and looked at successful elections are just not going to be applicable in the age of COVID-19,” Rubando said.

Reacting to the many changes that have taken place during the pandemic, Rubando said his campaign has already started doing what some might call constituent work for the voters in what might become his district. They have been gathering resources that can be accessed through the web and through his campaign.

All results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots cast or absentee ballots mailed by Monday. Valid provisional ballots will be included in the official count to be held no later than 21 days after the election.

