Fulton County Health Center reopening in some areas

On Friday, Fulton County Health Center began reopening in some areas. That includes surgeries that meet the established guidelines, expanded diagnostic and imaging services, and other outpatient services.

Also, the screening tent for COVID-19 and trailer placed at the ambulatory ER entrance were recently removed. This is due to a stabilization cases in Ohio. If cases begin to increase, the screening tent can be put back up.

FCHC Medical Care physician offices will operate with full staff beginning May 11. Services in the offices will include regular medical visits, well-care checks, and well-baby visits.

These offices include: Delta Medical Center, Fayette Medical Center, FulCare Outpatient, Fulton County OB/GYN, Rainbow Hematology/Oncology, West Ohio Family Physicians, West Ohio Orthopedics, West Ohio Physical Therapy, West Ohio Pediatrics, and West Ohio Surgeons. Patients should contact their physician’s office if an appointment is needed and for directions regarding processes when they arrive for their appointment.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, restrictions and precautions implemented these past few weeks will remain in place to ensure a safe healing environment. These restrictions include:

• All persons who enter FCHC facilities will be screened, have their temperature taken, and be asked to wear a mask. Bring a mask and have it on before entering the buildings. For those without a mask, one will be provided.

• Perform hand hygiene when arriving and before leaving.

• Patients should notify their provider or department prior to arrival if they are experiencing a fever, chills and/or respiratory symptoms (including cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache or loss of taste or smell).

• FCHC will continue to practice visitor restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain as safe an environment as possible for patients and employees. Adult patients are asked to come alone unless a companion is needed for safety, behavioral, mental status or developmental delay concerns. If no assistance is needed, companions are asked to remain in their vehicle during provided care. Pediatric patients are limited to one parent or guardian at all times.

• All patients coming for hospital-based services including surgery and ancillary services should come through the main entrance. Those coming to the Emergency Department or North or South Medical Office Building, may use those entrances, but access to the main hospital from those areas is restricted. Anyone coming into the hospital from those areas will need to enter through the main entrance of the hospital.

• Visitor restrictions for Fulton Manor continue to remain in place per order of the governor.

FCHC is also still taking donations for face masks, including cloth masks and other personal protective equipment. Since the complex has reopened some services there will be an increased need for these items.

Donations can be dropped off inside the front entrance, where there is a cart to receive these items.

COVID-19 screening tent taken down