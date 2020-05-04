Schools planning end of the year schedules

Schools in Fulton County are beginning to finalize their end of the year plans, with facilities being ordered to stay closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was announced back on April 20.

Archbold

Final assignments for Archbold students will be shared on Monday, May 18, with a deadline of Sunday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m., according to the school’s website.

Commencement is still scheduled for Sunday, May 31, but must be in compliance with Fulton County Health Department and Ohio Department of Education directives. Nothing further as to how the ceremony will be conducted has been announced at this time.

Delta

After Friday, May 15, no new school work is to be assigned for students at Delta. Students may complete and submit work for credit until Friday, May 29 if needed.

Buildings will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on specific dates for a district-wide pickup/drop-off of materials.

Students with last names beginning with A-B can come in on May 18; C-E, May 19; F-H, May 20; I-M, May 21; N-R, May 22; S, May 26; and T-Z, May 27.

It is emphasized that all staff and visitors follow social distancing guidelines, maintaining six feet of distance with others at all times.

For elementary pickup, only parents are allowed to enter the building. They will first return any district-owned device, such as iPads and chargers. From there, they will head to their child’s classroom to return materials and retrieve the student’s belongings.

At the middle school, students and not parents will be permitted entry.

Students can return their district-owned MacBook or Chromebook to the cafeteria. They can then visit their locker to empty any belongings.

Any school/teacher property can be left on the desk outside the teacher’s classroom door.

Pick-up at the high school will also be students only. They first can return their MacBook or iPad and charger to the auditorium. They are then instructed to report to the Panther Virtual Academy classroom — where each teacher will have a designated table/space — to return any textbooks or other materials.

Lockers will be cleaned out on this date as well, including band lockers. Items in PE lockers will be placed into bags by staff and left in the student’s locker.

The high school graduation ceremony will take place on the originally scheduled date, Thursday, May 28. A police-escorted caravan of the seniors and their families will make its way around the Village of Delta, then proceed to the Field of Dreams Drive-In in Liberty Center. Seniors are encouraged to decorate their car for the caravan.

A pre-recorded presentation with audio will be played on the drive-in’s large screen. The presentation will include a photo of each student in their cap and gown and traditional graduation ceremony components, such as student performances, class speakers, and recognition of students’ honors.

Evergreen

Senior property exchange will take place May 11-14 at the high school, according to an announcement posted to the school’s website by superintendent Eric Smola on May 1.

Graduation is scheduled for May 31.

The initial plan includes seniors traveling by vehicle with family members to different stations where they will get the chance to experience some of their end-of-year activities that have been cut short, including a chance to walk across the stage to receive his or her diploma.

Fayette

The last day for Fayette students is Wednesday, May 27.

Students will turn in computers and pick up their belongings the week after Memorial Day. Details are still being ironed out in terms of a schedule and procedure at the building level.

As it relates to graduation, school officials hope to create a virtual ceremony, with portions being video on-site at the school.

An initial plan would have each student enter at separate times and allow them to walk across the stage in their cap and gown. The plan would also have the valedictorian and guest speaker give speeches at the podium.

According to Superintendent Angie Belcher, these plans are “subject to change as any new orders are put into place.”

Pettisville

The date for student pick-up at Pettisville grades 6-8 is today. This pickup includes items sold in the spring fundraiser those grades hold.

In grades K-5 and 9-12, a drive-through pickup for students/parents will be scheduled. Student materials will be bagged and given curbside to the students. Dates and specific times for pickup have yet to be set.

According to Superintendent Steve Switzer, students in grades 4-11 will retain possession of the Chromebooks assigned to them. The computers will be deactivated and will be unable to be used unless parents request activation by the tech director.

The school plans to hold graduation on the regularly scheduled date of May 24. Other details are still being finalized.

Swanton

Swanton has a plan for a May graduation. They will be holding a a drive through ceremony at Swanton High School on May 24.

It will follow strict guidelines put out by Governor Mike DeWine’s office. More detailed instructions will be available this week.

The high school and middle schools already had locker clean outs. The high school will have one more on Tuesday for those that were not able to attending the first day.

Elementary parents can pick up their kids’ belongings on May 8.

Wauseon

Options for a commencement ceremony were recently discussed at a Wauseon Board of Education meeting April 24.

Possibilities include: a virtual ceremony; a parade of cars during which the students receive their diplomas and individual recognition; and allowing the seniors to, one at a time, enter the high school gym while wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, walk across the stage, accept their diploma, then leave the gym. The walks across stage would be recorded, then edited to make it appear the students are participating in a more traditional ceremony.

End of the year plans — including the desired commencement option — should be decided on this week.

