Face coverings required at Fulton County government buildings

Face coverings will be required in Fulton County government buildings, according to information from Fulton County Commissioners Jon Rupp, Bill Rufenacht, and Jeff Rupp, in cooperation with county elected officials.

Effective Monday, May 4, all people entering the courthouse complex and all Fulton County buildings are required to wear a mask, scarf or other covering on their face prior to entering. Masks shall be worn in all public areas of all buildings, and social distancing of at least six feet shall be maintained.

As Fulton County offices and departments work to comply with Governor Mike DeWine’s re-opening plan, it’s recommended that visitors call before visiting. Access to many county offices and departments is restricted.

To obtain phone numbers to county offices and departments, visit the county website at www.fultoncountyoh.com.

It was also announced that the public drop-off area of the Fulton County landfill will remain open. Fulton County recycling drop off has resumed at the Wauseon site only. The limited hours will be 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.

Commissioner meetings

County Commissioner meetings will continue to be held remotely. They will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

The conference call will be made available to the public. Social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Directions to participate in the teleconference will be posted with the weekly agenda on the county website. Minimal business will be handled in session during the public emergency.

