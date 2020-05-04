Swanton voters approve parks levy

Most issues on ballot in Fulton County were approved by voters in the primary election originally slated for March, but extended due to COVID-19.

Swanton’s five-year 1.2-mill additional levy for parks had a 247-163 advantage in Fulton County, according to unofficial results. In Lucas County, there were 7 votes for and 3 against.

The levy will replace two current levies that add up to 1-mill. It is expected to generate approximately $80,000 per year.

“On behalf of everyone at the Village of Swanton, I want to say thank you to the residents of the Village of Swanton who voted during these times,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “The money from this levy will go straight into the Park Fund, and is the main source of revenue, for operational and maintenance costs at all Village owned parks.”

Capital projects, at the parks, are supported through a different fund so money from this levy will not be spent on those initial project costs.

“The passage of this levy will allow Village Officials to put more emphasis on continued maintenance for the amenities at the parks. Further, if new capital projects are complete, the money from this levy will be used to keep these amenities in good shape,” Hoelzle said.

Official results will be announced later this month.

The Clinton Township five-year, 0.8-mill renewal fire levy was approved, with 993 voting for and 319 as of now. The 0.3-mill renewal fire levy had a similar margin, 989-316.

A Pike Township five-year fire services levy also appears to have been approved. The 0.5-mill renewal with a 0.5-mill increase had 123 votes for and 80 votes against.

The Pettisville Local Schools permanent improvement levy was defeated. Results showed 471 votes against and 166 for the levy.

The continuing 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy would have generated $239,302 annually. It would have allowed the school district to borrow against the revenue and complete exterior plans of its Phase II building project.

“We genuinely appreciate the support of those who voted ‘yes’ for their school even in these difficult and unpredictable times,” Superintendent Steve Switzer said. “We realize that the economic and other conditions that were present when the levy was planned and proposed have changed considerably. The project need is real, as is the need for additional funds to maintain our outstanding facilities. As for the future, the board will now consider how to proceed, especially in light of current unknowns.”

Candidates

Also, in the Republican Fulton County Commissioner primary, Jon Rupp has held off a challenge from Dale R. Morgan. Results showed Rupp with 2,242 votes and Morgan with 659.

Lucas County also had a contested county commissioner primary on the Republican side. Ron Murphy defeated Sandy Bashaw 6,964-2,816.

Mike Navarre won handily in the Democratic county sheriff primary. He received 62% of the vote among four candidates.

Democratic voters in both Fulton and Lucas counties gave a big edge to Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary. Sanders suspended his campaign during the extended voting period.

Turnout

Turnout was relatively low for the primary, which was mostly conducted via mail. Overall turnout reported on April 28 was 18.23% in Fulton County.

The highest turnout was in the Pettisville precinct where voters were deciding on a school issue. Turnout was well above the county mark at 46.81%.

The neighboring Clinton East precinct had the next highest at 24.74% turnout. The precinct with the lowest turnout was Wauseon Three with 11.86%.

Rupp https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_jon-rupp.jpg Rupp Swanton’s additional 1.2-mill levy for parks was approved by voters. The money will go into the Park Fund, for operational and maintenance costs at village parks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_Memorial-Park-pavilion.jpg Swanton’s additional 1.2-mill levy for parks was approved by voters. The money will go into the Park Fund, for operational and maintenance costs at village parks. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Rupp holds off primary challenger