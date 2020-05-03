Pettisville FFA elects officers

The Pettisville chapter of FFA has elected officers for the 2020-21 school year.

They are: Andrew Hulbert, senior; Carson Bennett, vice president; Clare Damman, second vice president; Kearsten Zuver, secretary; Karsen Pursel, treasurer; Emma Salmi, reporter; Blake Eyer, sentinel; and Grace Schnitkey, student advisor.

The officers have not yet been formerly installed, but are working with the former officers to become familiar with their duties:

The president oversees all activities, delegates responsibility, and acts as chair of the Executive Committee.

The vice president assists the president in all activities, oversees committee work, activities, and FFA accountability reports, assists in planning and preparing all activities, and ensures paperwork is completed.

The second vice president assists in managing chapter committees and major activities, and fills in at meeting when other officers are unable to attend.

The secretary keeps accurate records of all meetings, types up minutes from the meetings, and maintains the official FFA calendar.

The treasurer maintains the FFA budget, keeps finances in line, documents all financial expenses and incomes, and reports those records at meetings.

The reporter produces regular news briefs and other media to distribute to FFA members, administrators, and the community; writes press releases on FFA activities and achievements to send to local newspapers the school newspaper; and assists the Pettisville High School journalism staff by taking photos and videos and creating an end-of-year banquet slideshow.

The sentinel prepares meeting room stations and paraphernalia, maintains the chapter’s photo cases and inventory, and assists in cleaning FFA cabinets.

The student advisor supervises chapter activities, informs students and parents about the FFA organization, and assists the advisor with instructing students in leadership and personal development.

In other business, officers are working on banquet material, and the FFA president is planning a summer work session regarding activities for the 2020-21 school year.

– Reported by Emma Salmi