Napoleon man indicted on sex charges

BRYAN — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost last week announced that a Williams County grand jury has indicted a Napoleon man on sex charges involving a minor.

Leslie R. Tietje, 40, was indicted Tuesday on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The charges specify that the victim was between 13 and 16 years old when the crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 10, 2020. Tietje was arrested in Indiana April 22 following the indictment.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 60 months in prison. If convicted, Tietje will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Tietje was previously arrested and charged on a single charge of unlawful sexual contact with a minor on Feb. 18 by the Bryan Police Department, which is investigating the matter with assistance from Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions Section of Yost’s office is prosecuting the case.

Indictments merely contain allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.