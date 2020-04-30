DHS going forward with graduation ceremony

Delta High School plans to carry forth May 28 with a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Pike-Delta-York spokesperson Andrea Johnson said alternate plans call for a police-escorted caravan of senior class members and their families around the village in decorated vehicles. The caravan will end at the Field of Dreams drive-in at Liberty Center. Cars will park and watch a prerecorded presentation on the screen.

The video will include photos of all DHS Class of 2020 members in their caps and gowns, student performances, class speakers, and recognition of student honors.

Due to limited space at the drive-in, each DHS graduate will be limited to two vehicles of family members. Attendees are required to remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing practices.

“District administration has worked diligently to create a plan that both honors our graduates and their accomplishments while maintaining social distancing/promoting health and safety according to state guidelines,” said a release by the school district. “Having a graduation ceremony that is meaningful to honor our Class of 2020 is a priority of the district.”

P-D-Y schools are following encouragement from the Ohio Department of Education and Governor Mike DeWine for school districts to hold safe, remote graduation ceremonies for this year’s seniors. Johnson said the P-D-Y school district has worked with governmental agencies and health organizations to plan the commencement.

”This ceremony to honor our graduates is believed to be a nice compromise between the traditional ceremony and no ceremony, while most importantly keeping our students’ and families’ health in the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.