COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kathryn Cox, Wauseon, vs. Kristoffer Cox, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Ciera Finnegan, Swanton, vs. Mark Kazmaier, Swanton, other civil.

Randall E. Perkins, Wauseon, vs. Rachel T. Perkins, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, vs. Monica L. Valadez, Archbold, other civil.

Pamela B. Raab, Swanton, vs. Randy J. Raab, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Real Estate Transfers

Ronald R. Sr. and Valeria Zeller to Carmen M. Rowlands, 3668 County Road 4, Swanton, $184,900.

Ryder Sommers to Melvin R. Wyse, 12746 County Road 23, Fayette, $65,000.

Paulajean M. Christman to Jared M. Hernandez, 625 W. Park St., Wauseon, $119,500.

Steven R. Dimick to Steven l. and Christina A. Reiniche, 142 Main St., Pettisville, $110,000.

Margaret H. Miller to Linda Miller-Roy and Nancy A. Miller, 512 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $129,000.

Fritz E. Wells to Vandco Properties Inc., 2592 County Road D, Swanton, $56,000.

Pamela K. Massie to NRZ Pass-Through Trust XI-B, 5141 Rainbow Drive, Delta, $66,667.

Scott D. and Anna M. Norris to Jarett C. Lerma, 215 Douglas Drive, Archbold, $120,000.

Glen L. Tappen to Derek T. Rupp, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $49,900.

Ronald E. and Sherrie L. Buehrer to Michael D. Wood, 11552 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon, $235,000.

Robert L. and Sonia JC Green to James E. II and Janette Frye, 314 Jackson St., Delta, $127,500.