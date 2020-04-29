Fulton County reports 20th COVID-19 case

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Fulton County:

• Fulton County had 20 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 19 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Ten men and 10 women are among the cases.

There are five county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 1,166 cases and 66 deaths. Defiance County had 20 cases and one death, Williams 31 and one death, and Henry 5.

There were 16,769 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 16,128 confirmed and 641 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 3,340 hospitalizations and 1,004 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 757 confirmed deaths statewide, with 42 more probably COVID-19 deaths.

• Village of Delta offices will reopen May 4 with restrictions. Anyone entering the building to conduct business must wear facial covering. Staff will also wear masks.

The village will continue to promote the use of payment drop box services and payments made online, as well as conduct as much business as possible through their website and email.

• Wauseon’s unlimited trash drop-off will be postponed until fall. Swanton also postponed its drop-off until fall.

• Wauseon schools officials announced that this year’s prom is canceled.

• The Metamora Council meeting on May 4 at 7 p.m. will be conducted as an online meeting through Zoom. Those wanting to attend the meeting are asked to email Metamora@embarqmail.com by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1. Once the request is processed, log-in information will be sent directly to you.

Share your information at fcenews@aimmediamidwest.com.

