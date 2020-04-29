Pettisville PI levy voted down

The Pettisville Local Schools permanent improvement levy looks headed for defeat, following the end of voting for the primary election originally slated for March, but extended due to COVID-19.

Results showed 471 votes against and 166 for the levy. Official results are expected in three weeks.

The continuing 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy would have generated $239,302 annually. It would have allowed the school district to borrow against the revenue and complete exterior plans of its Phase II building project.

All other issues in Fulton County were approved with at least 60% of the vote.

Swanton’s five-year 1.2-mill additional levy for parks had a 247-163 advantage in Fulton County. The levy will replace two current levies that add up to 1-mill.

The Clinton Township five-year, 0.8-mill renewal fire levy was approved, with 993 voting for and 319 against as of Tuesday night. The 0.3-mill renewal fire levy had a similar margin, 989-316.

A Pike Township five-year fire services levy also appears to have been approved. The 0.5-mill renewal with a 0.5-mill increase had 123 votes for and 80 votes against.

Also, in the Republican Fulton County Commissioner primary, Jon Rupp has held off a challenge from Dale R. Morgan. Results Tuesday showed Rupp with 2,242 votes and Morgan with 659.

Rupp holds off primary challenger