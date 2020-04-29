Wauseon receives bus funds from EPA

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $1,015,000 to replace 52 older diesel school buses in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Wauseon Exempted Village Schools is among the recipients.

Nationwide, EPA awarded $11.5 million to replace 580 older diesel school buses, with funds going to 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico. All will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

“As we continue to celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, EPA continues to be committed to providing communities access to rebates to improve and replace aging school buses that will improve air quality across the country and provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “While many fleets are currently off the road as we all social distance during COVID-19, these local school districts will start up again, and EPA is proud to have helped equip them with cleaner running buses.”

Applicants replacing buses with engine model years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000 and $20,000 per bus, depending on the size of the bus. Wauseon will receive $15,000.