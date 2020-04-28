Ohio State Highway Patrol using regional Twitter accounts

To better inform Ohio’s residents of public safety messages and events, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has begun using regional Twitter accounts.

The regional accounts are designed to provide localized information for area residents and members of the media. The information may include traffic crashes, major road closures, public outreach, traffic safety information and more.

The regional accounts are in addition to the Patrol’s main Twitter page which will continue to operate as normal.

The regional Twitter accounts can be found at:

• @OSHP_NWOhio

• @OSHP_CentralOH

• @OSHP_NEOhio

• @OSHP_SEOhio

• @OSHP_SWOhio

The regional accounts will be operated by the Patrol’s regional public information officers.