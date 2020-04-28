Grand jury considers indictments

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jarred L. Penrod, 30, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about Jan. 1, 2020, he allegedly possessed heroin.

Rekia D. Flower, 19, of Chicago, Ill., was indicted on one count of counterfeiting. On or about March 13, 2020, she allegedly, with purpose to defraud, passed a counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States.

Joel W. Fortier, 40, of Napoleon was indicted on one count of menacing by stalking. On or about March 9, 2020, he allegedly, by trespassing on the premises where another person lived or worked, caused another person to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to her.

Marhy A. Covarrubias, 57, of Toledo was indicted on four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. On or about Nov. 9, 2020, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She also allegedly possessed cocaine and a combination of fentanyl-related compound and heroin.

Kaela D. Ickes, 29, of Bryan was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about March 17, 2020, she allegedly failed to appear for her pretrial conference in Fulton County Pleas Court.

Jonathon Hageman, 32, of Swanton was indicted on two counts of theft of a credit card, two counts of theft, burglary, breaking and entering, and criminal damaging. On or about Feb. 25, 2020, he allegedly stole a credit card. On or about March 24, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in a structure and stole property without the consent of the owner. On or about March 28, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure with the purpose to commit a theft offense. On or about March 29, 2020, he allegedly stole a credit card, then he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another’s property.

Marcos R. Garcia, 35, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence and two counts of disrupting public services. On or about March 28, 2020, he allegedly, by threat of force, caused a family member or household member to believe that he would cause her imminent physical harm. He also allegedly interrupted or impaired telephone service and allegedly substantially impaired law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or protecting a person or property from serious physical harm.

Simon D. Roth, 20, of Archbold was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Jan. 7, 2020, to March 3, 2020, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. He also allegedly forged an Alcoholics Anonymous attendance sheet.

Jonathan B. Boesger, 26, of Fayette was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Feb. 27, 2020, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. He also allegedly forged a time card.

Frederick A. Northrup II, 32, of Delta was indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. On or about Sept. 21, 2019, to March 17, 2020, he allegedly possessed child pornography.

Aaron J. McGee, 45, of Toledo was indicted on one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. On or about March 11, 2020, he allegedly transported loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

Sabrina K. M. Carroll, 30, of Toledo was indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On or about April 2, 2020, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner, and she allegedly either removed it from this state or kept possession of it for more than 48 hours.

Troy L. Reynolds, 47, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 29, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and psilocyn.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.