Senior Center announces meal service increases


The Fulton County Senior Center has announced plans for May meals.

Critical Meal delivery continues through May 1. There will be home delivery only May 4-8 for all 12 meal routes.

After that, home delivery continues for all routes and drive thru meals resume May 11.

All meals include 2% white milk and an appropriate bread item.

Meals will require reservations by calling 419-337-9299. Make sure to specify which location you are planning to pick up your meal. All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are eligible for meals.

Menu

May 4 – Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots.

May 5 – Beef stew, asparagus, baked apples.

May 6 – Chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, cookies and cream dessert.

May 7 – Cold cut sandwich, potato salad, cucumber salad.

May 8 – Deli turkey sandwich, cranberry relish, cheesecake delight.

May 11 – Smoked sausage, sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, carrots.

May 12 – Macaroni and beef with tomatoes, green peas, diced beets.

May 13 – Ham salad sandwich, three bean salad, Irish fluff dessert.

May 14 – Roast beef sandwich, Cole slaw, pudding.

May 15 – Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans.

May 18 – Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, baked apples.

May 19 – Chili with beans, brown rice, seasoned corn.

May 20 – Breaded fish fillet, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

May 21 – Ham and cheese sandwich, cauliflower salad, Hawaiian delight dessert.

May 22 – Tuna salad sandwich, lettuce and tomato, macaroni salad, pudding.