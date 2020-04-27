Premier Bank: First Federal, Home Savings announce name change

DEFIANCE – First Federal Bank of the Midwest and Home Savings Bank, announced last week the upcoming unification of their banking businesses under the new name of Premier Bank.

This announcement was planned as part of the strategic merger and upcoming integration of the two bank systems set to be complete in July. At that time, both banks will begin operating under the name Premier Bank.

“I’m truly excited to announce this upcoming name change that will bring together all of our branches under one brand,” said Donald P. Hileman, CEO of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank. “We achieved our goal of selecting a name that represents and honors the commitment both banks have made to our customers and communities by providing the best in financial partnerships for over a century.”

The combined 77 branches will begin adopting the Premier Bank name and new branding in June with the transition being complete by mid-July.

“Whether our customers walk into a First Federal Bank branch or a Home Savings Bank branch today, they know they can count on us to provide them with the banking products and services they need and greet them with familiar, friendly faces who have their best interest at heart,” said Gary M. Small, president of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank. “This name change will bring additional consistency throughout our entire footprint and an elevated promise to deliver the best in community banking.”

Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, Head of Community Banking, Vince Liuzzi, added, “We made sure our employees and customers had a voice during this rebranding process to ensure our outcome would reflect what sets us apart in the communities we serve. We know that our customers value us as their trusted advisors known for the local decision making, quick answers and flexibility that our unique market leadership structure provides. The Premier Bank name and brand are a reflection of our commitment to helping customers, employees and our communities achieve their best.”

First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. United Community Financial Corp. merged with First Defiance Financial Corp. on Jan. 31. The combined organization operates 77 branches, 12 loan offices and three wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Currently, 33 branches, 3 wealth offices and 11 loan production offices continue to operate as Home Savings Bank.

For more information, visit the company’s websites at First-Fed.com and HomeSavings.com.