Locals picked to attend Buckeye Girls State

A senior-to-be from Pike-Delta-York High School and one senior-to-be from Evergreen High School are scheduled to be among the nearly 900 girls participating in the 74th annual session of Buckeye Girls State at the University of Mount Union. The session is set to begin Sunday, June 14 and conclude on Saturday, June 20.

It is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county and city levels. The main objective of the Girls State program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in high school, in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Local delegates to Girls State are Jenna Hallett, daughter of Walter and Mary Hallett, from Pike-Delta-York High School; and Gina Silvestri, daughter of Anthony and Amy Silvestri, from Evergreen High School.

Delta American Legion Auxiliary #373 and Metamora St. Mary’s Catholic War Vets are each sponsoring one girl.

As the girls arrive at Girls State they are assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they live during the program is their designated county and the floor on which they live is their city. The students will file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they will put government in action.