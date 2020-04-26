Wauseon woman dies in pedestrian crash

A Wauseon woman died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Shoop Avenue.

Doris Waite, 85, was crossing the street at or near the crosswalk at the Rails to Trails walking path in the 700 block of North Shoop Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane, according to Police Chief Kevin Chittenden. Waite was transported to Fulton County Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the vehicle’s driver is being withheld pending an investigation and the possibility of charges being filed. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Once completed, the police report will be forwarded to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

No further information was available.