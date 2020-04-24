Unemployed Ohioans urged to file on designated days

In an effort to streamline claims processing and expedite payments, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is implementing a new weekly claim filing process for Ohioans who have been approved to receive unemployment benefits.

Starting on Sunday, April 26, individuals filing weekly claims should do so on a specified day of the week, based on the first letter of their last name. The days are:

Sunday: Letters A-H

Monday: Letters I-P

Tuesday: Letters Q-Z

Wednesday-Thursday: All

To ensure fastest processing, claimants also should set their correspondence preference to “electronic,” as opposed to U.S. mail.

“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days.”

Ohioans submitted an initial application for benefits can do so at any time. ODJFS encourages individuals to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. First-time applicants should be prepared to provide their name and Social Security number as listed on their Social Security card and, if they are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the mass-layoff number 2000180.

For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19-related unemployment claims, visit unemployment.ohio.gov.