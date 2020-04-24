Woman sentenced for property misuse

A Conneaut, Ohio, woman was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Brandy Bowers, 24, knowingly used or operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay $250 restitution to the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew; and complete a drug/alcohol assessment and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.