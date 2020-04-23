Evergreen schools purchasing two buses

The Evergreen Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of two new school buses.

The board authorized the superintendent and treasurer to accept the lowest, best bid from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Inc. in Lima, Ohio, and to purchase two 72-passenger diesel-powered buses at a cost of $173,498, less a total trade-in allowance of $4,400 for two old buses.

The buses are $86,749 each.

The board also approved personnel items. Derick Stoup was approved as athletic director for grades 7-12 in the 2020-21 school year and the resignation of Monica Carrizales, elementary guidance counselor, was accepted, effective Aug. 1.

Donations accepted by the board include two LED signs valued at $700 from Scotty B’s LEDs, $750 from Robert H. Tripp to the Tripp Family Scholarship, and $500 from Anderzak-Pitzen for lunches on testing days.

Board members voted to accept the lowest, best bid in the amount of $156,025.40 from Brint Electric, Inc. of Toledo, and to commence work on the exterior lighting portion and the high school building portion of the district LED lighting conversion project.

Phase one of the project, at the elementary school, is complete.

The board approved an agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center to cooperatively participate in special education services for fiscal year 2020-21 and an agreement for the center to provide training, support, resources, and handbooks to all mentor program participants for the 2020-21 school year.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Eric Smola provided an update on remote learning. He said the district continues to follow its remote learning plan, providing online instruction to students in grades 3-12 and work packs for grades K-2.

Weekly updates have been sent to district families.

The remainder of the school year will be done by remote learning, Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

“We are working on a plan for the end of the school year by individual building, to address final grades, collection of school property, and the return of students’ property,” Smola said. “Now that the announcement’s been made we’ve got some work to do to to figure out how we will wrap up the school year.”

He added that the district has a tentative graduation date of June 28, but it is unknown at this time when group gatherings will be allowed.

“Hopefully, some of those items can happen so the seniors can go out with a regular graduation,” said Smola. “We believe that’s important. We want that to happen. How that looks is yet to be determined.”

Lighting at Evergreen High School will soon be converted to LED. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

Update given on remote learning