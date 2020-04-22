16-year-old dies in crash north of Swanton

One person died in a vehicle crash north of Swanton on Wednesday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that occured at the intersection of County Road 1 (Fulton Lucas Road) and U.S. 20. at approximately 3:41 p.m.

A 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by a juvenile, was southbound on County Road 1 approaching U.S. 20 when the driver failed to yield at the stop sign, according to the Highway Patrol. The Fusion was struck in the passenger’s side by an eastbound semi, and was pushed off the right side of the roadway.

The 2019 Kenworth Semi was driven by Terrance Carter, 48, of Detroit.

A 16-year-old juvenile was in the right front passenger’s seat and was air lifted to Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital, where she sustained non-life threatening injuries. Carter was not injured from the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time, and no charges have been filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire and EMS, Life Flight, and Jerry’s towing.