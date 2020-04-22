County COVID-19 cases double over last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Fulton County:

• Fulton County had 16 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 15 confirmed and one probable case. Last Tuesday, there were seven confirmed cases.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Nine men and seven woman are among the cases.

There are five county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 853 cases and 39 deaths. Defiance County had 15 cases, Williams 8, and Henry 4. Williams County has one reported COVID-19 death.

There were 13,725 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 13,250 confirmed and 475 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 2,779 hospitalizations and 838 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 538 confirmed deaths statewide, with 19 more probably COVID-19 deaths.

• Pettisville Friendship Days was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Friendship Days is a festival that requires stringent planning and sufficient donations in order to be successful. During this economic downturn, we do not feel it just and morally encompassing to ask for such donations while a large financial burden befalls us all. We want to let our community know that we are brainstorming ideas and trying to be creative in ways we can impact and engage the community in the future once the uncertainty and fear lifts,” Pettisville Park Board volunteers said in a Facebook post.

• The Class of 2020 was honored around the county on Monday. Schools lit up their stadiums for 20 minutes at 8:20 (20:20).

Area residents joined in by turning on porch lights during that time to recognize students.

• An online form originally for only Lucas County residents to report suspected symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded to Fulton and Wood counties. The form can be found at: toledolucascountyhealthdepartment.formstack.com/forms/covid19_tracking_form.

Completing the form will help health departments track suspected cases. If more COVID-19 tests are available, the survey can also be used to best determine how to distribute those tests to area communities.

Share your information at fcenews@aimmediamidwest.com.

