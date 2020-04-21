Acton offers tips for asthma sufferers

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, strongly recommends that all Ohioans with asthma take the following actions:

• According to the CDC, you may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Follow your asthma action plan. If you don’t have one already, look into making one as soon as possible for your family.

• Follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of disease. These include washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water; sneezing and coughing into your elbow; staying away from those who may be sick; staying home if you’re sick; and avoiding crowds and non-essential travel.

• Make sure to take your medication as prescribed and ordered by your doctor, and know how to use it correctly. You should double check the expiration date on your current inhaler, and make sure to have a 30-day supply of all your prescription medications at home. You should also keep over-the-counter cough and cold medication at home.

• Pay attention to and learn your asthma triggers, and try to avoid them as much as possible. If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider right away.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks daily to protect yourself against COVID-19. Avoid disinfectants that can cause an asthma attack.

For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634).