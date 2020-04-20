COVID-19 reports now include probable cases

The Fulton County Health Department is reminding residents that case numbers for COVID-19 are expected to increase due to new reporting practices, which will now include probable cases in addition to confirmed cases.

According to the Fulton County Health Department, all local health departments have followed guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced positive COVID-19 cases once they were confirmed by laboratory testing results.

Last week, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists recommended that CDC, ODH, and other agencies performing public health surveillance begin reporting probable cases of COVID-19, in addition to confirmed cases. A confirmed case is defined as a person with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19. A probable case is generally defined as someone who has not been tested for COVID-19 but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

As the situation continues to progress, guidelines set by CDC and ODH are likely to change. The FCHD will adjust public health surveillance practices accordingly. For confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, health care providers or any individual having knowledge (example – laboratories doing testing, individuals working with the health care providers) should notify the health department within 24 hours.

For questions about COVID-19, call 1-833-427-5634 or email fchd@fultoncountyoh.com.

For up-to-date information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov, www.cdc.gov or coronavirus/www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com.