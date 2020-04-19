Postal service taking extra safety steps during coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — To help keep the public and employees safe during this time, the U.S. Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing.

USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.

PROTECTING CARRIERS

If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they’ll ask for a name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.

Customers shouldn’t approach a carrier to take a delivery, instead allowing them to leave the mailbox area before collecting it. Most schools are not in session and children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.

The postal service has more than 600,000 employees in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public.

ADDITIONAL PREVENTATIVE STEPS TAKEN BY USPS:

– Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and sanitizing products are distributed and available to employees.

– Distributing sanitizing and cleaning product to more than 30,000 locations every day through the Postal Service supply chain.

– Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among employees and customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization. Measures have been implemented at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including signage, floor tape, and “cough/sneeze” barriers.

– All cleaning occurs in a manner consistent with CDC guidance relating to this pandemic.