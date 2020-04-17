Addition going up

Work continues on a $700 million addition to North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta. The addition to the steel plant’s 593,360 square foot building is expected to be operational by late 2021, and is expected to add 90 permanent full-time positions. The project will add a furnace and slab caster to the plant, and will result in the additional production of 950,000 metric tons of steel, a 40% increase.

Work continues on a $700 million addition to North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta. The addition to the steel plant’s 593,360 square foot building is expected to be operational by late 2021, and is expected to add 90 permanent full-time positions. The project will add a furnace and slab caster to the plant, and will result in the additional production of 950,000 metric tons of steel, a 40% increase. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_North-Star-2.jpg Work continues on a $700 million addition to North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta. The addition to the steel plant’s 593,360 square foot building is expected to be operational by late 2021, and is expected to add 90 permanent full-time positions. The project will add a furnace and slab caster to the plant, and will result in the additional production of 950,000 metric tons of steel, a 40% increase. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor