Part of Amazon construction site shut down over coronavirus

ROSSFORD — The Amazon construction site had a section temporarily shut down on Monday as part of precautionary protocols against the coronavirus.

“From what I understand, it was not completely shut down. There are a couple areas that they are quarantining for the next 72 hours,” Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.

Construction workers may be tested for coronavirus as part of the process.

“The project is moving forward, they have approximately 300 people a day working on the site and from what I’ve heard, the general contractor, the Ryan Companies, the developer Duke Realty and Amazon, they are each following all protocols and safety procedures,” MacKinnon said.

The project contractor, the Ryan Companies, was contacted, but did not immediately have a comments.