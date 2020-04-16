Ohio will begin opening back up on May 1, Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday.

“We have a plan to start opening Ohio back up,” he said. “It’s going to be gradual – one thing after another. We want to do this in a thoughtful way that engenders confidence and ensures customers and employees are safe.”

Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said the path ahead will have several phases and there are multiple things Ohioans can do to continue flattening the curve. That includes wearing a face mask.

DeWine said that life will not resume to normal for awhile. He added that in re-opening any business, it will be essential to provide a safe environment for employees.

“We cannot have another large spike of COVID-19 cases.”

He said that steps taken moving forward will be driven by facts.

“The facts will tell us ow much we reopen and the steps we take,” said DeWine. “The data on hospitalizations, along with our supply of masks and tests, will be the main points that will control our response.”

The plan for schools in the state will be dealt with next week, according to DeWine.

