Wauseon man sentenced for attempted assault

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Raven Roberts, 20, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. He attempted to cause serious physical harm to another.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; complete dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare; and successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program. He served 32 days in jail.

Failure to comply could result in 18 months in prison.

Eric Coopman, 45, of Wauseon pleaded no contest, and was found guilty of, domestic violence. He caused a family member to believe that he would case them imminent physical harm.

He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; have a dual diagnosis assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program through the Center for Child and Family Advocacy; and serve five days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 30 days in CCNO.

Jessica Ripke, 24, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She did knowingly use or operate a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

She was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars and taverns; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; obtain her GED; successfully complete any and all treatment with regard to her Henry County case; and served 38 days in CCNO, with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO.

James Miller, 33, of Butler, Ind., previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds five times the bulk amount but is less than fifty times the bulk amount.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney costs.

Jacob McGill, 26, of Defiance previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds fifty times the bulk amount but is less than one hundred times the bulk amount.

He was sentenced to a mandatory five years in prison, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel costs.