Delta gives water billing update

The Village of Delta has provided an update on water billing after water meters were not read in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to abide by Ohio’s stay-at-home order, the office closed March 16 through April 7. They currently are operating with one person in the office and will remain working in this manner until the order is lifted.

Every water customer will receive a bill for the minimum amount of $48.12 this month. The Village anticipates reading water meters later this month and accumulated usage will be reflected on May bills.