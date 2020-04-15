Pandemic will decide WHS commencement plans

The Wauseon High School Class of 2020 will have a commencement ceremony but the coronavirus pandemic will determine when and how.

During a Board of Education teleconference held Monday, members agreed the seniors deserve a formal celebration of their graduation but have no idea what form that celebration will take. The board members have set a date of May 24 for a traditional commencement, which is outside of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s current stay-at-home order. But they know circumstances may change those plans.

“We’re going to look at every option, but we have to wait for the governor’s decision,” Superintendent Troy Armstrong said on Tuesday.

He said he and high school principal Keith Leatherman are planning a teleconference with the senior class officers to gather input on what type of nontraditional commencement they’d like, should state orders remain in effect past the May 24 date.

“We want to have something, but again, what we can have will be based on future orders from the governor,” Leatherman said. “We will have some form of commencement so that the high school seniors have a memory of graduation. (But) there’s too many variables to make a decision about commencement right now.”

The board approved a bidding process for a new roof for the primary school at 940 E. Leggett St. The school district has estimated the cost at approximately $500,000.

Armstrong said Tuesday the project has not been discussed at length, but that the roof on the 21-year-old building must be replaced. He said the project currently has no timeline.

In other business, the school board accepted donations, including $100 from William and Marlo Hanak for the Joseph E. Sevenich Scholarship Fund and $200 from Mark Eddings with the Wauseon Lions Club, $100 from Wauseon Lodge #349, $250 from Worthington Industries,$149.51 from Christ United Methodist Church, and $75 from Wauseon Machine, all for the school district’s after school snack program.

Other donations are $200 from Robinson Gibbs American Legion Post #265 Auxiliary to high school cheerleaders; $564, anonymous donation for girls basketball admission fees; $25, Black Swamp Arts Council for school district art show; $1,000 from Greg and Sherry Suon Charitable Fund of In Faith Community Foundation, $100 grocery value and $224 grocery donation from the Wauson Lion’s Club, $600 grocery donation from St. Caspar Knights of Columbus, 225 pounds of ground beef, Hamburger Helper, and taco shells from the Wauseon Rotary Club and Phil and Lisa Aeschliman, $500 from Paul and Shirley Colon, and canned goods from JB Stevens and the Fulton County Farm Bureau, donations of ham, venison, cereal, and various food items from FISH pantry, food items from Rick and Deb Gleckler, and $200 from Harold Jr. and Connie Bailey, all for the elementary school food pantry; five boxes of apple slices from the Fulton County Senior Center to support student lunches; Allen Huelskamp for organizing, shopping, delivering groceries to elementary school food pantry.

In personnel matters, the board approved: the presented Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list; payment of days worked in July 2020 at the Fiscal Year 2021 per diem rate for the technology coordinator and assistant technology coordinator; the resignations of maintenance supervisor Jim Figy, primary school head custodian Renee Robinson, bus driver William Frank, all for the purpose of retiring, and fourth grade teacher Hannah Dymarkowski; the transfers of Eric Sauber from elementry school assistant maintenance supervisor to maintenance supervisor, and Robert Schultz from high school head custodian to primary school head custodian; a certified contract for high school teacher Ami Richer to be increased to full time; an increased number of contracted work days for the technology coordinator, assistant technology coordinator, district mechanic, and elementary school custodial floater; and Trenton Sauber as student custodial worker.

The following contracts were approved: continuing contracts, certified employees Catherine Lemley, Brenda Shantz, and James Vaughn; one-year limited certificated contracts to Lydia Badenhop, Bridget Benedict, Christina Bergman, Jaz Bluhm, Samantha Burkholder, Sarah Burkholder, Christian Crew, Brittani Gerken, Shayla Hayes, Lauren, Martinez, Abbie Mathews, McKalyn Roth, Olivia Selgo, Casey Smith, Daniel Snyder, Kaitlin Szozda, and Anna Volgelgesang; two-year limited certificated contracts to Tiffany Anderson, Adam Baird, Kyle Borton, Mallory Carroll, Donald Clark, Myriah Clay, Michael Colon, Elizabeth Davis, Lindsay Gordon, Laura Leininger, Terry Lind, Corinna Miller, Abby Mouch, Kristin Sayers, Walter Jordan Smith, Christopher Thomas, Michael Webster; continuing classified contracts to Brenda Aeschliman, Karel Wagner, Amy Zientek; one-year limited classified contract to Dawn Kaufmann; two-year limited classified contracts to Shirley Bledsoe, Lacey Felix, John Goldsmith, Mallorie Hannon, Catherine Held, Sarah Leslie, Gwen Murry, McKayla Pettit, Nikole Przepiora, Michele Rittichier, Jennifer Shipman, Caleb Short, Christine Torres, Andrea Valdez, Darl Whitmire.

One-year limited athletic supplemental contracts were approved for Joe Allen, Tiffany Anderson, Cortney Badenhop, Ken Brandon, Mark Britsch, Tom Burkholder, Chad Burt, Charles Carr, Sydney Chamberlain, Casey Elson, Tracey Elson, Stacie Kessler, Matt Lane, Maggie Leu, Terry Lind, Michael Marshall, Kody Moden, Shawn Moore, McKayla Pettit, Mike Ritter, Derek Rupp, JD Schnitkey, Brandon Schroeder, Tony Schuette, Dan Seiler, Bethann Simon, Trent Thomas, Nick Tule, Tom Vernot, Kelsey Wolf.

One-year supplemental contracts were approved for Adam Baird, Katie Black, Jaz Bluhm, Don Clark, Mike Colon, Lindsay Gordon, Kim Hinton, Joy Hutchinson, Laura Leininger, Katie Miller, Dolores Miller, Jason Robinson, Ryan Soekarmoen, Jenna Storrer, Rebecca Stuckey, Chris Thomas, James Vaughn, Sheila Vernot, Laura Vorwerk, Terri Westfall, Kristen Woodard, Tatiana Wright.

Tammy Ankney was approved for limited certificated supplemental contracts as junior high school cross country coach and high school junior class advisor, both for the 2020-21 school year, pending pupil activity permits; Jeff Vasvery was approved for a limited outside supplemental contract as assistant high school varsity girls soccer coach for the 2020-21 school year, pending a clean background check and pupil activity permit; Jack Smolenski was approved for a limited outside supplemental contract as the high school marching band auxiliary advisor, pending a clean background check and pupil activity permit; approved volunteer coaches for the 2020-21 school year include Julian Delgado and Ray Martinez.

Board members approved: modifications and supplemental modifications to both the Fiscal Year 2020 permanent appropriations and the Fiscal Year 2020 Certificate of Estimated Resources; the purchase of adult group liability coverage under the school program, at $70 per group, for Parents Supporting Schools; Wauseon After-Prom Committee, Wauseon Athletic Boosters, and Wauseon Music boosters; an Ohio Dept. of Education bus grant for $53,990.22; a preschool Special Education Itinerant Waiver with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for three students during the current school year; and a service agreement between the school district and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also passed a resolution confirming that it will continue to hold meetings by teleconference until Gov. DeWine’s social distancing order is rescinded.

