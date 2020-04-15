United Way of Fulton County gets grant to aid those impacted by COVID-19

The Board of Trustees of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund to United Way of Fulton County in the amount of $10,000.

Grants from this fund are awarded to help support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits in their efforts to respond to the crisis.

The grant will be used to assist those impacted by loss of income due to COVID-19, who are facing food insecurities or are in need of utility, rent or mortgage assistance.

“During this time of crisis, United Way of Fulton County has been actively searching for funding options to help those dealing with loss of income. We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant to assist the most vulnerable in our community,” stated Gina Rossman, executive director of United Way of Fulton County.

Greater Toledo Community Foundation, Inc. is a public charitable organization created by citizens to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in the area. In existence since 1973, the foundation has more than 900 fund,s with assets of approximately $304 million.

The foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses, and corporations to meet their charitable giving needs. For more information on the foundation, visit the organization’s website at www.toledocf.org or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn.

United Way of Fulton County is accepting donations via mail at 604 S. Shoop Ave., Suite 122, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Contributions can also be made to the disaster fund at any Fulton County branch of Farmers and Merchants Bank drive-through. Note with the donation that it is for the UWFC Disaster fund.

Funds will have zero administration fee, and will be distributed to individuals and partner agencies assisting with the intake of clients. The focus is to help those who are dealing with food insecurities or have critical needs impacting the health and welfare of themself or their family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on United Way of Fulton County or how to support its community efforts, call Gina Rossman at 419-337-9606.

