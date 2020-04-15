DeWine warns reopening Ohio will be slow process

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine warned Tuesday that opening up Ohio following the stay-at-home order will not be a quick process.

“As we reopen Ohio, people will have to be very, very careful until we get a vaccine. You’ll have to weigh benefit versus risk,” said DeWine. “You will have to make sure you’re wearing a mask when you go out, continue social distancing, etc. COVID-19 is not going away until we get a vaccine.”

He added, that while it’s good news that hospital admissions had been somewhat flat, 50 people died in the last 24 hours.

“I wish COVID-19 was like the flu, but it’s not,” said DeWine. “We have to think about what we’re going to do differently when we begin to reopen Ohio.”

Also on Tuesday, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced that a new order has been issued that requires local health departments to provide to their jurisdictions’ dispatch agency or agencies the names and addresses of COVID-19-positive individuals.

Dispatch agencies are required to keep this information confidential.

By knowing in advance if they will be interacting with someone who has tested positive, first responders will be better prepared when they arrive at a scene with appropriate protective gear.

“Ohio should be tremendously proud,” Acton said. “We’ve won the first battle in the war, but we can’t stop here. There are other battles yet to fight. We must have our hospital capacity ready because we could see ongoing spikes of COVID-19 until we have a vaccine.”

DeWine https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_Mike-DeWine-Headshot-2.jpg DeWine